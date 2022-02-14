Channing Tatum and More Celebrity Dads Whose Kids Are Their Valentines

Valentine’s Day can look a little different when you’re a parent — like actually looking forward to swapping elaborate nights on the town for quiet dinners at home, for example. One perk? You have so many more Valentines to celebrate! Channing Tatum and other celebrity dads have posted about making their kids their Valentines this year, and we absolutely love this trend!

Tatum recently opened up about how he celebrates this sweet holiday with his daughter, Everly, 8, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan. In an interview for his new movie, Dog, Tatum told USA TODAY that he is looking forward to “the normal Valentine’s Day stuff that dads do.”

“I definitely always get her flowers,” he said. “She loves roses and just flowers in general.” He also explained that late-night art projects are their favorite. “We do a thing called ‘Night Ninja’ where after bedtime every once in a while, I’ll sneak back into her room, ‘break her out’ of the house, go down to the barn and do art for exactly 37 minutes,” Tatum said. “And then we run back up and sneak her back into her room and go to sleep.”

His special relationship with his daughter was the inspiration for his 2021 children’s book, The One and Only Sparkella, and its sequel releasing in May, The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan. “The books just come from my experiences with my daughter that I find fascinating,” he explained in the interview.

Last year, Tatum shared a cute photo of him and his daughter on Instagram, writing: “You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart.”

Other celebrity dads have posted about celebrating today with their kids.

David Beckham posted a throwback photo of him and wife Victoria Beckham, as well as a current photo of the couple and a photo of him and his daughter, Harper, 10, to Instagram today. The one with Harper shows her hugging his neck in a field of wildflowers, while both smile at the camera.

Beckham, who also has sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, captioned the photo: “Happy valentines to my girls [red heart emojis]. 2 beautiful & strong women . BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine [laughing face emoji] love you @victoriabeckham.”

His cheeky caption references a story Beckham shared last month, when Harper revealed she had her first crush. In an Instagram post, Beckham revealed that she tried to comfort him after dropping the news, adding “daddy you are my only valentine.”

Singer-songwriter Matthew Koma has triple the Valentines this year! He posted a picture of his wife, Hilary Duff, and their two daughters, Banks, 3, and Mae, 10-months-old, to Instagram today. The sweet black-and-white photo shows the happy mom — who also has Luca, 9, with ex Mike Comrie — and their two daughters snuggled up on the couch together. He captioned it, “3x valentines.”

Koma also shared a throwback photo from three years ago on his Instagram Story, where he is holding a baby Banks and a card that reads: “Daddy – will you be mine?” with two pink baby feet and hearts.

We love seeing these celebrity dads celebrating their daughters in honor of Valentine’s Day 2022. It’s a holiday to honor all kinds of love, and parent-child love is one of the most special. Happy Valentine’s Day!

