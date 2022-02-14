Kim Kardashian Posted a Throwback Photo of Herself, and Helloooooo North!

Like her famous mom, Kim Kardashian, 8-year-old North West loves fashion. In fact, she even styled her siblings — Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — for a March 2022 cover of Vogue. So, is it any surprise that North is the spitting image of her fashion mogul mom? The SKIMS founder posted a throwback photo to Instagram yesterday of herself as a kid, and fans are going wild with how much she looks just like North!

In the adorable picture, Kardashian is wearing matching white T-shirt and leggings, covered in an oversized fish print. The top of her hair is pulled up in an oversized white scrunchie (the look in the ‘80s and ‘90s), as she laces up bright pink ice skates at a skating rink. She’s even making a sassy Kardashian face, which she referenced in her funny caption: “I still make this face lol.”

I actually did a double take when I saw this photo, because North could be Kardashian’s twin. Commenters agreed, with one writing, “Thought it was North at a very quick glance” and another saying “Northie” with a heart-eyes emoji. Others thought she looked like Chicago, commenting, “Wow you look so much like Chi Chi…gorgeous,” and another, “Chi look just like you.” But it’s not just the looks — the attitude is also just like North, who knows exactly how to push Kardashian’s buttons.

Similarities between the mother and daughter can also be seen when watching their joint TikTok account, @kimandnorth, which North’s dad Kanye West has often complained about.

Can we start a petition to have North recreate this cute picture for TikTok?

