Serena Williams is On the Fence About Daughter Olympia’s, 4, New Hobby Alexis Ohanian Showed Her

Tennis champion Serena Williams divulged a little more about her daughter Olympia’s, 4, interests, including a new hobby her dad showed her that Williams doesn’t exactly approve of.

Williams told People, “Olympia’s into gaming … her dad’s got her into VR [virtual reality]. Not sure how I feel about that. It’s the founder of Reddit, so that kind of makes sense.” He added, “Although I think gaming is super important because I played a lot of games growing up. But it’s all balance. It’s really all about balance. As long as you have that balance, I think it’s okay.”

But Williams also divulged that Olympia also loves regular board games, specifically Candy Land. “[Olympia’s] into board games. Candy Land, obviously, which is classic. And I’m like, ‘Yes, I get to play Candy Land.’ I loved playing Candy Land growing up, and I still love Candy Land.”

Williams got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian back in Dec. 2016, with their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, 4, on Sept. 2017. Then, a year later on Nov. 2017, they tied the knot in New Orleans.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Williams said she’s willing to retire and start growing her family more. “I definitely want to have more kids. It’s just like balance is key, you know, and just trying to find that balance. I don’t know, it’s always like, OK, are we ready? And I know the clock is ticking, so I’m just like OK. I need to figure out when that’s going to be, but hopefully soon when I will feel no pressure.”

Until then, Olympia and Williams can play Candy Land and battle with lightsabers.

