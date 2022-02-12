Rihanna Opens Up About Navigating Fashion & Pregnancy At The Same Time: ‘I’m Enjoying It’

The unparalleled Queen of fashion and soon-to-be-mama Rihanna even has trouble navigating maternity wear.

On Feb. 12, Rihanna told People that she’s open and having fun with every obstacle new motherhood brings — including navigating new fashion choices. She said it’s both “fun” and “a challenge” to plan fashion while pregnant. “I like it. I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy.” She added, “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

The Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty founder continued, “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good.” She added, “I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.”

Rihanna is expecting her first child with her boyfriend of two years A$AP Rocky — completely shocking the world when she unveiled her growing baby bump.

But it’s not completely shocking that Rihanna is going to be a mama. She’s said for years how she wanted a family and to grow one. Back in 2019, she told Extra per US Magazine, “It’s not necessarily everyone’s dream to be a mom … but it’s mine.” And we’re so happy that come Aug 2022, another dream of hers will come true.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who kept the baby news a secret.

