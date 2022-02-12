Demi Moore’s Latest Throwback Photo Shows Her Iconic Baby Bump Photoshoot With Daughter Scout Willis

Remember when Demi Moore shook the world with her nude baby bump photoshoot at the turn of the 1990s? Well, she’s reminding you about it in her recent Instagram story.

On Feb. 11, Moore posted a photo of herself on the cover of Vanity Fair back in the 1990s with her baby bump of second-born and lookalike daughter Scout Willis, in response to the ongoing Instagram story trend of “posting your favorite 90s picture.”

Courtesy of Demi Moore’s Instagram Story. Instagram.

She posted the photo of her gorgeous baby bump with the caption, “you and me @scoutlaruewillis” — with Scout reposting it onto her Instagram page. The image shows the iconic Vanity Fair cover that shook the world back in 1991, with a nude Moore showing off her amazing baby bump for baby number two.

Here’s a fun fact: this photo was actually not supposed to happen at first. Legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz was commissioned to shoot Moore in a tight dress, per how every other baby bump photo was taken at the time. But at the same time of the photoshoot, Leibovitz also took a nude photo for Moore and her husband of the time Bruce Willis. However, the editor of Vanity Fair at the time, Tina Brown fell in love with the nude photograph, deeming it the next cover, according to CNBC.

Since then, it’s become popular to pose nude for baby bump photos!

Moore and Willis share three daughters together named Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, now 28.

