Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani is All Aglow — And Rocking Orange Braids! — in an Adorable New Photo

Watching your kids grow up is never easy but seeing their unique personalities shine through makes it all worth it. Kate Hudson knows this all too well, as she often posts pictures to commemorate her beautiful kids. With bright orange braids and an absolutely gorgeous smile, Hudson’s daughter, Rani Rose, 3, is absolutely glowing in a new photo posted to Instagram yesterday.

Her mom captioned the sweet picture: “She’s getting big fast” with two orange heart emojis. The photo is a closeup of the little girl, with neon orange braids and a wide-open smile, wearing a red-and-white gingham print dress over red tights. She’s sitting on a picnic blanket in the grass and holding a pink stuffed animal, simply enjoying a beautiful day.

Hudson, who shares Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, often posts twinning photos with her only daughter. Like a sweet snap of them drinking tea, where Rani is wearing a pink tiara and another where the two are in long fur coats out on the town. It’s so cute to see this adorable mother-daughter duo together.

She also has sons Bingham Hawn, 10, with ex Matt Bellamy, and Ryder, 18, with ex Chris Robinson. The actress recently posted rare family photos in honor of Ryder’s 18th birthday.

Comments on Hudson’s recent picture of Rani showed that fans were as obsessed with the cute girl as we are. One commenter compared her to the famous two-braided character Pippi Longstocking, saying she is “so beautiful and growing up.” Another wrote, “She is pure joy and light!”

This picture — like all pictures of Rani — brings a smile to our day. If you can’t stop your kids from growing up, you might as well document it!

