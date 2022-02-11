Surprise! Anderson Cooper is a Dad of Two — and Has Some Sweet Co-Parenting News to Share

Congratulations to Anderson Cooper on the birth of his new son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper! The CNN anchor surprised fans last night when he announced the birth of his second child on Anderson Cooper 360 last night, per PEOPLE.

“This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper,” he announced of his new baby born via surrogate. “He was 6.8 pounds at birth, and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Today, Cooper shared an adorable photo holding his new baby on Instagram. He captioned it, “Cuddling with Sebastian the day after he was born.” Sebastian is wrapped up in a swaddle and a hat, nestled snugly in his dad’s arms. It’s such a peaceful moment!

Before big announcement on his show yesterday, Cooper showed the audience pictures of his firstborn son, Wyatt Morgan, who was born in the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020.

“These are the pictures I showed of Wyatt then, taken just days after he was born,” Cooper said. “This is Wyatt today. He is nearly 22 months old. He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it’s because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him.”

So far, becoming a parent again has been easier for Cooper. He added, “I’m definitely calmer than I was the first time. He’s doing great and he’s just so adorable, he’s got a lot more hair than Wyatt had when he was born, and he’s just incredible.”

This dad of two also revealed some sweet coparenting news — that he is raising both boys alongside his “best friend and former partner” Benjamin Maisani. The two broke up in March 2018, but Cooper shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Feb. 2021 that the two were living together in order to coparent. At the time, he said, “It was interesting because he wasn’t really sure he wanted to have a kid, which was one of the reasons we probably broke up. But then he came around on the idea, and now he is just such a great parent.”

On his show yesterday, Cooper revealed, “Wyatt calls me ‘daddy’ and Benjamin ‘papa.’ We’re a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, whose last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well.” This is such a great example of putting aside personal differences to coparent kids together. Best wishes to the new family of four!

Check out these celebrities who welcomed a baby via surrogate.