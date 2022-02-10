Ashley Graham Reveals The Names of Her Twin Boys in Breathtaking Breastfeeding Photo

The time has finally come: Ashley Graham finally revealed the gorgeous names she gave her twin boys!

On Feb. 10, Graham posted the news we’ve been waiting on the edge of our seats for weeks: her twins’ names! The supermodel posted a breathtaking breastfeeding snapshot of her and her twin boys with the caption, “Malachi & Roman… my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. Still can’t believe I have 3 children. Can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon.”

First and foremost, can we discuss how amazing the twin mama looks in this breastfeeding photo? And let’s acknowledge how beautiful her boys’ names are.

Graham and husband Justin Ervin welcomed the twins at a home birth back in Jan. 2022, and fans have been dying to see how their little family has been doing.

Graham has been very active with showing her pregnancy journey, from their first sonogram to different boudoir photoshoots proudly showing off her growing baby bump and stretch marks. Now we finally get to see the little ones and we can’t wait for more photos to come!

Graham and Ervin met back in 2009 and got married a year later. Nearly a decade later, in 2019, they announced that they were expecting their first child, and on Jan. 2020, they gave birth to Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin. And by surprise to them, they’re now the parents of three boys!

Congratulations to the happy couple!

