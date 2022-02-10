Princess Eugenie Reveals Son August’s Adorable Nickname In Touching Birthday Post

Princess Eugenie never fails to surprise us with more baby August photos to fawn over — and this time, she told us his adorable nickname.

On Feb. 9, Princess Eugenie posted two photos with her now 1-year-old son August being the subject. She posted the birthday post with the caption, “Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!”

Be right back while we sob over how adorable their nickname for him is.

In the first photo, we see Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank holding their son on a ski slope and in the second, we see baby Augie’s backside with a name tag saying, “Hello, My Name Is… August.”

Eugenie and Brooksbank, who works as a bar manager and brand ambassador, have been together for well over a decade, meeting in Switzerland while Brooksbank was working. Then they married in 2018 at the St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and less than three years later, on Feb. 9, they welcomed their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank into the world.

The Princess frequently gives her Instagram followers glimpses of her parenting life, posting touching (and sometimes never-before-seen) photos of her growing boy. Her last post was actually a compilation post of pictures from 2021 back on New Year’s Day 2022, mainly with baby August.

And here’s to many more!

