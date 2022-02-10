If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Angelina Jolie just gave fans another rare glimpse into her day-to-day life as an advocate, along with what she and daughter Zahara do to bond with one another.

On February 9, Jolie posted a picture of her and her daughter reading over different paperwork for the Violence Against Women Act together. She posted it with the caption, “Heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I’m grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators.”

She added, “I’m also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today’s press conference. #VAWA #VAWA4All #VAWA2022 #nervousmom #partnersinadvocacy.”

Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the mother-daughter duo shine light on the Violence Against Women Act — an act that helps investigate and prosecute violent crimes against women. But this snapshot gives us a better glimpse into their relationship. For instance, we love that Jolie thanked her daughter for “calm[ing] her nerves” and even hashtagged it “nervous mom.” It just goes to show what a loving, dependable relationship they have with one another.

Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt share six children together, with their adopted daughter Zahara, 17, being the second oldest.

In a rare interview with TIME 100 Talk per Hola, Jolie gushed about Zahara, saying, “My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children, and I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of.”

If you or someone you love is dealing with an abusive person, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (TTY 1-800-787-3224) or find your state hotline here.

