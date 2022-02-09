Olivia Munn Shares Empowering Breastfeeding Message: ‘Do Whatever You Need To Feed Your Baby’

After struggling to breastfeed her newborn baby Malcolm, Olivia Munn has the best “F*ck it” attitude: Feed your baby however you please.

The actress, who in December welcomed her son with partner John Mulaney, elaborated on her breastfeeding experience which thus far has been “soooo hard, especially if you have low supply,” she explained on Instagram last month, posting a photo of supplements and teas which contain ingredients that some believe increase milk production.

Low breastmilk production isn’t common, reports the Mayo Clinic, although it is understandable why women who are unable to nurse can feel frustrated, guilty, or stigmatized, according to a 2020 study published in the journal Breastfeeding Medicine. But not all women can or choose to breastfeed and using formula is a very valid choice.

Munn worked with lactation consultants and experimented with ointments, breastfeeding pillows, and heating pads to increase her blood circulation, while engaging in skin-to-skin contact with her baby, which studies say improves breastfeeding rates. She even wore a portable device filled with formula to “stimulate milk production,” none of which worked.

“I cried and cried,” she captioned her Instagram video adding, “I felt like my body was failing. I worried I wouldn’t bond with my baby.

Munn soon came to a conclusion. “But then I said f*ck it.”

“Breastfeeding is good…and so is formula,” she wrote in her new post, sharing photos of her nursing and feeding Malcolm formula. “To the mamas out there: Do whatever you need to feed your baby and don’t let anyone make you feel bad about it.”

We’re not the only ones who adore this message — “I did this with both of my babies and then my milk supply went through the roof,” commented Alyssa Milano. “You are my favorite and you got this. Text me if I can help in any way.” Gabrielle Union left “100 points” emojis on the post and Daphne Oz wrote, “Love this share so much GO MAMA.”

We need more mamas like Munn to continue speaking out on this issue!

Celebrate the beauty of different breastfeeding journeys through these photographs.