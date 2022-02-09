Kim Kardashian Is Using This Co-Parenting Strategy Amid Her Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is doing co-parenting right amid her divorce from Kanye West, telling Vogue that she won’t disparage her estranged husband in front of their children.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,'” cover star Kardashian told interviewer Jen Wang for Vogue‘s March issue, available on national newsstands February 22. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.” Kardashian and West, who married in May 2014 and began divorce proceedings in February 2021, share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Tensions between the former couple have run high, with the rapper claiming that Kardashian tried preventing him from attending Chicago’s January birthday celebration (the reality star reportedly denied keeping the party location a secret), that nannies are primarily raising their children (claims a Kardashian source told People were a “low blow”) and that North is too young to participate in the Kardashian-run TikTok account Kim and North.

In February, Kardashian responded in her Instagram Stories. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote in the expired post. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her so much happiness.”

The SKIMS founder continued, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Kardashian has a good approach to co-parenting. According to The Family Institute at Northwestern University, supportive co-parenting — defined as identifying as a “child’s team” sharing the childcare, resolving problems about the children together, and supporting one another — can help kids adjust to living apart from one parent and benefits their development.

We have our fingers crossed that Kardashian, who is dating SNL star Pete Davidson, and West, who is wooing actress Julia Fox, can resolve their divorce in the healthiest way possible for the welfare of their children.

These celebrities got real about their nannies and baby nurses.