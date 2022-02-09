Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Were the Picture-Perfect Blended Family at His Son’s Fashion Show

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker brought their families together to applaud Travis’ son, model Landon Barker, as he walked the runway at the AMIRI Fall-Winter 2022 fashion show.

On Tuesday night, the engaged couple sat in the front row to cheer on the 18-year-old, flanked by Kardashian’s 12-year-old son Mason, Travis’ 16-year-old daughter Alabama, and his 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. Kardashian shares Mason, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-partner Scott Disick, and Travis co-parents Landon and Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Atiana is the daughter of former couple Moakler and boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

After the show, the families celebrated at a restaurant with ice cream by candlelight, in footage posted to Landon’s Instagram account.

Kardashian and Travis got engaged in October on a beach in Montecito, California, with the support of the Blink-182 drummer’s children. “So happy for you guys I love u both!” Alabama posted on Instagram upon hearing the news with Landon adding, “…Love you guys so much!” And the families have spent substantial time with each other on trips to Utah, theme parks Knott’s Scary Farm and Disneyland, or at home, where the families have clowned around in each other’s TikTok videos.

“He’s so sweet and loving towards her and her children,” a source told People of Travis and Kardashian. “Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well” adding that the KUWTK star fell in love with the musician for his “huge heart.”

The couple will marry sometime this year, a source told E! News with HollywoodLife reporting that their children will have a main role on the day of the ceremony: “All of Kourtney’s children and both of Travis’s are going to be included in their wedding party as this is what they both want.”

