Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Share a Bedroom With Their Kids — and They Aren’t the Only Celebs Who Do

When babies are born, everyone talks about their sleep. Will they sleep in the same room as you, will you sleep train, will you co-sleep? But when our kids grow up, we don’t seem to talk about the bedroom situation anymore. Since there is such a wide range of normal, it’s nice to see celebrities opening up about sharing a bedroom with their older kids, which Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard recently did on Monday’s episode of Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

In the episode, Bell revealed their daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7, sleep in the same room as her and Shepard. “You know the girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom,” she said.

Bell and Shepard then go into a funny (and gross!) story about a recent smell they couldn’t find the source of.

“A few nights ago, I smell a really raunchy smell, and I’m like, ‘Who’s farting?’” she said. “All three of them are like, ‘Sorry, it’s me.’ So, I’m like, OK, my family has gas. Big D. You know?”

She added, “In the morning, I’m like, wow, nobody’s gas has dissipated. But it also smells like it’s burning.”

Shepard admitted he had “profound gas all night” and woke up to Bell opening up the French doors to get some air. “I needed oxygen,” she said.

Bell said she washed the sheets, opened French doors again, and lit some candles. “That night, I go to bed, and I’m like, ‘Does anyone else notice this rotten, burning garbage smell?’” Then she said Delta is “smell sensitive,” and she also noticed it.

“Lincoln and Dax can’t be bothered, so Delta and I are, well, being gaslit.”

The next evening, they had the girls help them look under furniture for pet droppings or rotten food or something. “I lean down and smell the mattress — Dax’s feet corner. And I almost hit the deck. I almost passed out it was so strong.”

After lifting up the sheets, they find the OOLER (which uses tubes to warm or cool the bed) is the source of the smell. It needs to be filled with water to work, and he remembers refilling it with a cup of what he thought was fresh water — but it was actually an old protein shake! Ew! The smell was so bad, even after taking a power washer to it, that the couple said they will probably just have to throw the whole thing away.

Bell and Shepard aren’t the only ones who co-sleep with their kids. In June 2021, Tori Spelling said some of her kids, Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, and her dog sleep in her bed. Back in July 2019, Tia Mowry-Hardrict revealed her son, Cree, 10, slept in her bed until he was four. And in Jan. 2018, Kourtney Kardashian shared co-sleeping with her kids — she shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick — “happened naturally.” “It’s what worked for all of us to get the most sleep, so I quickly embraced it.”

Whether you co-sleep with your kids or not, we can all agree on one thing: protein shakes should never be kept by the bed!

Read about how Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie, and more celebrity parents co-sleep with their kids.