This Unlikely Retailer Has PS5s in Stock and On-Sale — But They’re Selling Out Fast

If you missed out on a PlayStation 5 during the holidays, there’s still time to get your hands on one (while also getting a great day). The PlayStation 5 is not cheap, to say the least. Maybe you can surprise the gamer in your life by taking advantage of this amazing deal. PlayStation 5 bundles are currently on sale at HSN for a limited time. There’s also free shipping attached to the package, making you one lucky shopper.

From Madden 22 to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you can play all your favorite games on a new device at a discounted price. And if you’re both a huge PlayStation and basketball fan, check out this PlayStation 5 Console with NBA 2K22. You can save $70 on this NBA-themed PlayStation 5 bundle. If you can’t wait till the big game, shop this HSN PlayStation deal so they can grant either the Golden State Warriors or Boston Celtics an early prize. Kids and adults alike will thoroughly enjoy this PlayStation 5 Bundle that’s difficult to find anywhere else.

PlayStation 5 Console with NBA 2K22 Game

PlayStation 5 Console with NBA 2K22 Game, Accessories and 2 Vouchers $1079.99, originally $1149.99

This PlayStation 5 Bundle is worth $1079.99 now, but the price makes sense once you see its value. The HSN deal gives you the game console, controller, cords and cables, console stand, and chosen game. And luckily for the parents, there’s a wired headset provided to keep the home peaceful as your child plays a handful of games. But there are even more goodies included, varying on the bundle you choose.

When it comes to gaming sets, this HSN deal is one you don’t want to miss out on. This all-inclusive PlayStation 5 package along with others is only available for a limited time and selling out fast. So, hurry up and grab a PlayStation 5 bundle on sale. Take a look below at the other PlayStation 5 deals available at HSN right now.

PlayStation 5 with Madden NFL 22

Gift this PlayStation bundle with Madden 22, so they can reimagine this year’s previous SuperBowl game with their favorite pick instead. Either way, a new game device is the greatest win.

PlayStation 5 with Madden NFL 22, Accessories and Vouchers $1109.99, originally $1164.99

PlayStation 5 Console with 3 Games

This PlayStation set comes with three different games, making it perfect if you’re not exactly sure what they’re into. During their free time, they can play Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, or Destiny 2. Best of off, this entire bundle is the best deal so far with $100 off.