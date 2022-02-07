Jenna Dewan Posts Relatable Playground Moment with Son Callum: ‘This is Where He Wants to Play’

Why is it so hard for parents to spoil their kids sometimes? Like when we surprise our little ones with a new toy, and they just want to play in the box, or we prepare a gourmet meal, and they prefer boxed mac ‘n’ cheese. Jenna Dewan recently posted about one relatable parenting moment at the playground with her son Callum, almost 2, whom she shares with Steve Kazee.

In her Instagram Stories Sunday, Dewan posted a picture of Callum standing in front of a fun-looking playground, complete with tons of slides and other areas to explore. But Callum doesn’t really care about all that — he has his own ideas for where to play.

The next post shows him running around in the trees and dirt on the outskirts of the playground, with Dewan captioning it “And yet this is where he wants to play.” Ah, the joys of parenting toddlers with their own strong-minded opinions! We’ve all been there.

Later, she posts another video to her Story with him running and the caption, “And we’re back with the leaves.”

The actress, who also has daughter Everly, 8, with ex Channing Tatum, also posted a sunny selfie to Instagram Sunday. This shows the mom and son relaxing at the park as the sun shines down on them, as well as a shot of a ladybug who attached itself to Callum’s pants.

Dewan captioned the post, “A ladybug sighting, sun flares, snacks and smiles. Another magical Sunday with this [angel].”

Luckily, it doesn’t matter if toddlers actually play on the playground or just explore time outside — they always seem to have fun no matter what they’re doing outside.

