Kaavia James Adorably Showcases Her Smoothest Dance Moves with Mom Gabrielle Union

Sundays are meant to be enjoyed. With good music playing, a delicious drink in hand, and comfy clothes on, Gabrielle Union and 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James did just that in a sweet mommy-and-me video posted to Instagram yesterday.

In the video, which Gabrielle tagged “Sunday Vibes,” Kaavia showcases her smoothest dance moves in the living room to Curtis Mayfield’s song “Move on Up.” Kaavia is shown moving her hips, swinging her arms, and dancing with her mom while holding a glass of orange juice. Gabrielle is right behind her, moving and grooving to the song with a glass of white wine. At one point, the duo say, “cheers!” and clink glasses, and OMG, it is so cute.

Gabrielle captioned the video, “Sundays with @kaaviajames” with two heart-face emojis. Cardi B commented on the cute video, saying “The good life!” and Tariji P. Henson left three heart emojis. Fans commented on the post as well, including one who wrote, “When you hit the limit on Unlimited Brunch Mimosa’s” and another saying, “Kaavia is a whole mood I love it.”

Gabrielle and husband Dwayne Wade recently launched a kids’ clothing line inspired by their daughters “life, her interests, her friendships, the joys that she has and things that she’s into,” according to WWD. The funny little girl never ceases to inspire and delight, like when she worked out with her mom in a cute video in December or when she pretended to be a school teacher last month.

This newest video is just the latest example of how Kaavia James is a mini version of her actress mom, and we can’t get enough. May all our Sundays be as amazing as Kaavia’s!

Check out these kids face masks from Black-owned brands!