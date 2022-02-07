The Rock Embraces Even the Messiest Moments in This Hilarious Video with His Kids

It’s all fun and games as a parent — until your kids learn how to prank you. Sometimes, you just have to suck it up and embrace the mess, something Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson does amazingly well in a hilarious new video posted to Instagram yesterday.

The video, which The Rock tagged as “LOL’ng at Daddy’s Pain,” shows him playing with his youngest daughters: Jasmine, 6, and Tiana Gia, 3, whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian. The Rock also has Simone Alexandra, 20, with ex Dany Garcia.

He asks the little girls, “What do you mean ‘put my face down?” as Jasmine holds up a paper towel to his face, unable to control her giggles.

The Rock then responds, “Wait a second, I smell something.” She assures him, “It’s nothing!”

When he gets close enough, she shoves the paper towel in his face, covering him with shaving cream. Her delighted laugh of pure joy (or pure evil, depending on if you’re the one with a face full of shaving cream) is so stinking cute. The Rock then fake screams and chases her, while little sister Tiana claps and laughs.

“At least I’ve learned to protect my jewels,” The Rock wrote in the caption, referring to the way his hand is hovering protectively near his private areas to prevent any pain there.

“The tornadoes playing their favorite game,” he added, quoting his daughters as saying, “Daddy close your eyes and put your face down.” Later, he said, “You’d think I’d learn my lesson by now to not play this game!”

But because he wants to embrace all of parenting, even its messiest moments, he goes along with it. “Hey, they’re only little ones once so I’ll play this game til the wheels fall off so bring on the toothpaste and shaving cream,” he added. “This combo stings the eyes btw.”

This isn’t the first time the proud dad has posted about his “tornado” daughters. Last month, he shared cute photos and a story of them watching “evil pond monsters” on YouTube.

The Rock’s heartfelt updates and silly antics of his daughters bring us so much joy. Keep posting them, please!

