The Motherhood Identity Project
‘Heaven on Earth’ and Constant Guilt: Amy Schumer Perfectly Sums Up Motherhood in One Instagram Post

Being a mom is a lot like dating — emotions run high, love runs deep, and half the time, it feels like we have no idea what we’re doing. Amy Schumer perfectly summed up this wild ride of motherhood in a new Instagram posted on Sunday featuring her hugging her son, Gene, 2, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer.

In perfect Amy style, the post is raw, funny, and endlessly relatable. The picture shows Amy sitting on the floor in a classic mom outfit of black tennis shoes, black leggings, a black shirt, and a ponytail, hugging her son, who is sitting on top of a toddler bicycle.

“Being his mom is heaven on earth,” Amy wrote, “and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to.” Can I get an amen? Heaven on earth + guilt and vulnerability exactly describe how I feel about parenting!

Amy continued, “Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!”

Just like going out with your crush, being a mom can be overwhelming, amazing, and a bit scary. But Amy’s right — drinking your feelings away won’t help this time!

Luckily, it seems like Amy has a great support system. Friends and fans commented on her post, like America Ferrera who wrote, “Amen” and 90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik, who said “You’re doing amazing sweetie.” TV personality Amanda Kloots wrote, “Omg it’s how I feel every day I drop him off at preschool,” and Debra Messing added, “There’s no cure.” Elle King added one piece of advice, writing “Aww that’s why there’s cake.” Managing these complicated mama emotions with a little sugar is always a good idea!

These celebrity moms have opened up about battling postpartum depression.

Celebrity moms who battled postpartum depression.

