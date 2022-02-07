Stormi is a Big Sister! Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Welcomed Their 2nd Baby

Congratulations to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who welcomed baby number two this month! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced the news in the cutest Instagram post yesterday, which will absolutely melt your heart. It’s a simple yet gorgeous black-and-white photo of the baby’s tiny hand, which is just so sweet.

The Instagram post also included a blue heart emoji and the caption “2/2/22.” The baby’s proud dad commented with a string of seven heart emojis, one blue heart and six brown. Those blue hearts are no coincidence — proud grandma (a.k.a. “Lovey”) Kris Jenner reposted it on her own Instagram, captioning it, “My beautiful grandson!! God is so good.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZp7xP-P7lM/

The arrival of a new baby (whose name has not yet been announced) makes the couple’s firstborn, Stormi Webster, 4, a big sister. Her fourth birthday was on Feb. 1, just one day before the arrival of her little brother, and Kylie posted a cute photo of the then family-of-three hugging, calling Stormi “the girl that changed my whole world.” The family has focused on giving Stormi plenty of attention before the arrival of the new baby, to help ease the older sibling transition.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZcXPmmP0oF/

In December, a source told E! News, “Stormi is really excited to have a sibling and talks about the baby all day long.” They added that Kylie’s been hanging out with family and close friends and “is just nesting until the baby comes.”

Family, friends, and fans have been commenting on Kylie’s baby announcement. Kris Jenner wrote, “Angel Pie,” Khloe Kardashian left four blue heart emojis, Kim Kardashian posted an angel baby emoji and a blue heart emoji, and Kourtney Kardashian wrote, “Mommy of two life” with a red heart emoji and two praying hands emojis.

Welcome to the world, little one!

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.