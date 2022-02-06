Grab This Best-Selling Book Set That’ll Help Explain Emotions To Your Kids — & It’s Now Over 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If Pixar’s Inside Out taught us anything, it’s that emotions are complex — especially for a kid. Both feeling and processing emotions can be a lot to take in and honestly, kind of difficult to explain perfectly. However, Amazon has led us to another saving grace that we’ll be talking about at every mommy’s meet-up.

Dubbed the number one bestseller in academic development counseling on Amazon, treat your kid to this adorable eight-box set called A Little SPOT of Emotion — now over 40 percent off.

Courtesy of Diane Alber Art LLC Diane Alber Art LLC.

A Little SPOT of Emotion 8 Book Box Set $35.55, originally $59.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The A Little SPOT of Emotion book set is the perfect learning experience for your little one to understand basic emotions like anger, anxiety, peace, happiness, sadness, confidence, love, peace, and “scribble.”

Parents everywhere have raved about the product, garnering over 90 percent of five-star reviews.

One of the top reviews said, “I LOVE these books. One was recommended to me and when I saw others I just had to buy the box set. I am so thankful I did. They’re well written and have great concepts, cute illustrations, made well and even my 1.5-year-old sat through an entire book. Understanding your emotions is so important and I cannot wait to read these for many years with my 1.5-year-old!”

Another review added, “My kids (especially my 7-year-old), couldn’t get through them fast enough. He read all 8 in one afternoon and expressed repeatedly how much he enjoyed them! I love them so much. He was able to relate to so many things and applied them To real-life (speaking out loud about different examples mentioned in the book).”