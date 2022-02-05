Teach Your Kids About Oral Hygiene Early With This TikTok-Famous Toothbrush Set For Toddlers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we need a wonderful product, we didn’t know we needed to make our lives easier as a mom, we go to TikTok. And we found a new goodie to add to our Amazon carts.

A TikTok from TikToker @cherishandfavor went pretty viral in the mommy community, garnering over 120,000 views for this one product perfect for teething babies and toddlers. On July 2, 2020, she posted a video of her using FridaBaby Baby’s First Toothbrush on her adorable son — and his face in response to the toothbrush was hysterical. She boasted about the products, saying how easy to use and clean they were for mamas in similar situations. You can see the video HERE.

Now sadly, that product is temporarily out of stock on Amazon, but we found another FridaBaby product that will become our saving grace: the Grow-with-Me Training Toothbrush Set. Start your baby’s oral health habits early with these brushes that you can use as early as six months old.

The Grow-with-Me Training Toothbrush Set comes with two separate toothbrushes: one to use at six months old and up, with triple-angle silicone bristles. The gentle brushing tool also comes in a model for 18-month-old toddlers and up.

Both easy to hold and easy to clean, all you have to do is brush gently and they’re machine washable. Also, in case you’re worried about when it’s a good time to pitch one or both, the bristles change color from blue to white when it’s time to update.

One happy Amazon customer said, “My son was very excited about brushing his teeth when it was a new thing, but as time passed, he got bored with it and finds it more annoying than fun these days… When we presented him with this one, he instantly grabbed it and started brushing…I love the angled brush head that hugs every tooth, reaching the hard-to-get areas of the tooth.”