Vanessa Bryant’s Heartwarming Video of Bianka Shows That Kobe is Still Influencing Playtime

Be prepared to sob as you see this incredibly touching, Basketball themed video from Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram, showing off her baby Bianka’s moves that late father Kobe Bryant would be proud of.

On Jan 31, Vanessa posted a video and two photos that’ll warm your heart — and honestly make you tear up a bit. She posted them with the caption, “We love you @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol & Eggie.”

You can see the video and photos HERE.

So in the video, we see Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2, doing playtime with NBA-All Star and longtime friend of the deceased Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, and his wife Catherine McDonnell. Now what makes this video so adorable is first off, Bianka getting distracted by bubbles. But Vanessa tells Bianka — or BB — to focus, to which Bianka says “I can’t” with an adorable smile. When Bianka focuses, she makes magic happen by shooting a tiny ball in a mini toilet seat across the room — and everyone is freaking out.

It’s amazing to see that even though it’s been two years since Kobe’s tragic death, the family does B-Ball whenever they get the chance.

In the second slot, we get a photo of Gasol, Bianka, and Capri all laughing their butts off while on Gasol’s lap — along with Pau and Charlotte’s baby Elisabet Gianna Gasol. Elisabet’s the goddaughter of Vanessa, and her middle name is in honor of Vanessa’s late child Gianna, according to ESPN.

And in the last photo, we get an adorable selfie with Catherine and Vanessa.

It’s been a little over two years since Vanessa had to go through the unthinkable, losing both her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, 13. But though the grief, Vanessa seems to be happy with daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2.

And we hope for more B-ball playtime videos in the future!

Before you go, click here to see which celebrity kids lost their parents too soon.

