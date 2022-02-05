Demi Moore Posts Super Rare Photo With Youngest Daughter Tallulah For Her 28th Birthday

It’s rare when our timelines are blessed with a Demi Moore picture with one of her daughters. But getting one of Moore and youngest daughter Tallulah? That’s super rare. On Feb 3, Moore posted a silly photo of her and Tallulah on their tiptoes, arms waving in the air in honor of Tallulah’s 28th birthday.

She posted it with the touching caption, “Tallulah. You are a magical being. It is a privilege and honor to be your mother and witness the radiant beauty that emanates through and from you. Happy Birthday, my sweet girl! Love you beyond words!!”

As we said, the pair are rocking jean overalls as they put on their silliest faces for the camera in the first picture. In the second picture, we get a throwback snapshot of Moore holding a very young Tallulah in her arms. Tallulah responded from her account, @buuski, “LOVE YOU SO MUCH MAMA.” And Moore isn’t the only one who posted touching birthday tributes for the youngest Willis sister.

Middle child and singer Scout posted a series of laugh-out-loud photos of her baby sister with the caption, “Happy 28th birthday to this BRILLIANT, kind, majestic, unstoppable human being who I am so privileged to be related to. @buuski i am so obsessed with you.”

Eldest daughter Rumer posted not one, not two, but three separate posts honoring her sister, which we highly recommend you check out. The first one may be our favorite, with a snapshot of Tallulah next to a tortoise with the caption, “I love your brain… Happy birthday, my tiny queen.”

Tallulah is the youngest of Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis’ children, with Rumer being the oldest, 33, and Scout, 30, not too far behind. Along with that, Tallulah keeps the lowest profile, so seeing so much of her and so much love for her is a very welcomed surprise.

