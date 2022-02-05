Reese Witherspoon & Lookalike Daughter Ava Phillippe Have Us Seeing Double With Dry January Post

One of our favorite mother-daughter lookalikes is back at it with a photo that’s making us see double. That’s right, Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe just blessed our Instagram timelines with a selfie that had us doing way too many double-takes.

On Feb 4, Witherspoon posted a photo of her and Ava with champagne in hand, with the caption, “Well, I guess dry January is done @avaphillippe.”

In the photo, we see both of them flashing their mega-watt smiles as Witherspoon rocks a green floral dress, and Ava looks as chic as can be with her black and tan ensemble.

It’s been a minute since we got a mother-daughter photo from the pair, and without fail, they always have us doing a double-take. Commenters agreed, saying things like “It’s literally like a mirror image” and “But who is who?”

Ava is Witherspoon’s eldest child at 22 years old, with Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe’s second-born Deacon,18, only being four years younger. Witherspoon also has another son named Tennessee, 9, with her husband of over ten years, Jim Toth.

Witherspoon has been a big role model for Ava, with Ava discussing how her mother’s advice has helped her greatly in adulthood. The best piece of advice she ever got from her superstar mama was “Pretty is as pretty does.” She elaborated saying, “As pretty as you ever look on the outside, you’re only as pretty as you are on the inside, and the way that you treat other people — and if that’s not a beauty tip, I don’t know what is.”

