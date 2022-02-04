Nicki Minaj Reveals How Motherhood Has Changed Her

Having kids can shift your priorities and even inspire you to become a better person. After having a son 16 months ago with husband Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj recently admitted she is not the same woman. On last night’s episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the “Do We Have a Problem” singer opened up about how motherhood has changed her.

“I think motherhood has made me see more good in people, see more good in the universe,” the Grammy winner said in the interview. “It makes you a little bit more of a forgiving person.”

She added, “When I look at my son, I’m reminded that I am so blessed. We are so blessed, y’all! I realized, for so many women, this is their dream. Their dream is to have a child and not everybody gets that blessing. So when you have a little baby, you are reminded every day like, ‘Oh my God. Thank you God for this little gift.'”

Last January, Minaj posted about her son on Instagram, where she wrote, “#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama.” The couple nicknamed the baby “Papa Bear,” and his real name has not been announced yet. In the Instagram, she continued, “Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there.”

In last night’s interview with James Corden, Minaj also shared how much her son has grown and is learning. “He’s just walking around and telling everybody, grown adults, ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’” she said. “If I’m feeding him his food and I take a little bit too long with the next spoon, he’s goes ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ I’m like, what are you doing? I’m feeding you! And he repeats everything now so a couple of times I feel like we might’ve heard him say something a little crazy.”

Corden understood about toddlers saying the craziest things, revealing that when his daughter, Charlotte, was 2, she walked in the kitchen singing, “I got coronavirus!” Corden shares Charlotte, now 4, Carey, 7, and Max, 10, with wife Julia Carey. Toddlers sure make life interesting, and it seems like Minaj is definitely embracing mom life!

