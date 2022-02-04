Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace is Learning How to Share — And it’s Too Adorable for Words

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s daughter Grace Warrior is just 10 months old, but she’s already nailing one of life’s hardest lessons: sharing her toys. In a new video posted to Instagram Thursday, Grace is so cute sharing her ball with the family dog, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Piggy.

Irwin captioned the post: “Learning how to share the ball. Sweethearts” with a yellow heart emoji.

In the short clip set to “Big Love, Small Moments” by JJ Heller, Grace is shown sitting and crawling around the floor, sharing yellow tennis balls with her dog. She rolls the ball, then waits for Piggy to fetch it before crawling over to get it again. The entire video is just a few seconds, but I could watch it on repeat all day because it’s just too adorable. Seriously, a dog and baby video is all you need for a serotonin spike today!

Grace and Piggy have been friends for a long time. Bindi posted a photo of the two of them back in Oct. 2021, showing a baby Grace lying on her stomach in the grass while the puppy lovingly gazes at her with the caption: “Having a chat.”

Playing with dogs is actually really good for babies (and adults!). According to the National Institutes of Health, “the unconditional love of a pet can do more than keep you company. Pets may also decrease stress, improve heart health, and even help children with their emotional and social skills.” Pretty cool, right? And as a parent, teaching your dogs and kids to play together also gives you a little break from having to entertain — so it’s a win-win for everyone!

