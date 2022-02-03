Meghan Trainor Gets Real About Motherhood and Trying to Love Her Post-Baby Bod

After a difficult birth and postpartum period with her firstborn son Riley, now 10 months old, Meghan Trainor struggled with PTSD and anxiety, according to a cover story in the March issue of Parents, out Friday. But even though she’s worked hard to heal her mental scars, she is still struggling with the physical scars on her post-baby bod.

“A lot of women are out there posting their stretch marks, and they write, ‘I love my tiger stripes, they gave me my boy,'” said Trainor in the interview. “I love my baby, but I can’t look at my stretch marks and honestly say, ‘Wow, I love them,’ you know?”

Meghan Trainor and son Riley on the cover of Parents/Parents.com/Meghan Parents.com/Meghan

Reconciling your pre-baby body with your postpartum body is hard, especially if you are one of the 50 to 90 percent of pregnant women to develop stretch marks. Even though the Grammy-winning singer is known for body positive anthems like “All About That Bass,” she still had a hard time accepting and loving her body — which, honestly, makes her that much more relatable.

In her interview, she added, “People say, ‘You wrote songs about how much you love yourself.’ And I say, ‘I wrote the songs because I needed them. Because I felt the opposite.”

Trainor, who shares Riley with husband Daryl Sabara, also opened up about how she is committed to “telling the hard parts” about parenting in her next album. “It feels like I’m telling my truth,” Trainor said. “I heard that when you have a baby, you get more creative, and my lyrics are changing. Instead of writing songs to make everyone feel better, I’m writing about how I feel in this moment. But it’s not like every day is sad. It’s more like: Yes, I am a badass, but this ain’t easy, and I have to get up and keep going.”

Her pregnancy and delivery definitely weren’t easy. Trainor opened up about how she “had a lot of bumps” due to being diagnosed with gestational diabetes and having an emergency C-section. When Riley had initial breathing problems, he had to go to the NICU for five days, leaving Trainor with PTSD. She later struggled with breastfeeding and revealed she went to a therapist for her mental health.

“I think when you have a kid you just realize, ‘Wow, life is beautiful and precious. I want to be the best for my kid,’” added Trainor. “I’ve never been more motivated.”

Parents everywhere can relate to wanting to be the best for their kids. It sounds like motherhood has been a difficult, amazing, and transformative experience for Trainor, and it’s so awesome to see her sharing these raw truths with us!

