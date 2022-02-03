Rihanna Gives Us a Glimpse of Her Growing Baby Bump in a Candid Shot on Instagram

Babies have been on the brain for us all week, ever since Rihanna debuted her gorgeous baby bump clad in an unbuttoned pink jacket with layers of colorful necklaces. Now the fashion mogul, who is pregnant with her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky, has given us a candid look at her growing bump — and, OMG, I can’t handle the beauty!

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the “Diamonds” singer posted a bathroom selfie (which is now, suddenly, very cool again) holding up her orange jersey to reveal her pregnant belly. The profile shot shows a gorgeous Rihanna with loose curly hair framing her face as she looks down. She captioned the photos: “how the gang pulled up to black history month.”

The remaining three photos in the post are her couple shots with Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, which were taken of the notoriously private couple over the weekend in New York City. The two were confirmed to be dating in Nov. 2020, per PEOPLE, although they have been friends since Rocky opened for Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

So many celebrities and fans commented on the post, including model Gigi Hadid, who wrote “three angels,” singer Ciara, who said, “Congratulations mama! So beautiful,” and rapper Nicki Minaj, who simply left a string of pink heart emojis. Singer Lizzo commented, “LETS GOOOOOOO” with a pregnant woman emoji and a red heart, and actress Cara Delevingne added red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Thank you for gifting us with these amazing pregnancy photos, Rihanna — they are giving us life!

