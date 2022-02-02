There’s a Little Golden Book for Encanto Fans & It’s Only $3.99 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your child watches Encanto on repeat (and yes, we’re all guilty of that), you’ll love this: Little Golden Books has published an edition based on the popular Disney film and it’s selling on Amazon for only $3.99.

Encanto (which was released November 24, 2021) follows the story of the Madrigal family who live in an enchanted casita in the hills of Colombia. Everyone in the family is gifted with a magical skill, except for Mirabel, who yearns for her own identity particularly among sisters Luisa who has super strength and Isabela whose beauty produces gorgeous flowers. However when the family home — and the magic that comes with it — starts to deteriorate, Mirabel discovers that her gift is about to materialize.

The film has been celebrated for its cultural diversity, a storyline that depicts the pain of generational trauma, and of course, a soundtrack composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda never hurts. Some fans have also aligned themselves with the characters, including a social media star whose impressions of Luisa have inspired strength in her daughter and a two-year-old boy whose resemblance to the character Antonio, whose gift is the ability to communicate with animals, has instilled pride in himself.

Disney Encanto Little Golden Book

Disney Encanto Little Golden Book Golden/Disney

The 24-page picture book is suitable for children between the ages of two and five and maintains the magic of Disney through reading.

Disney Encanto Little Golden Book 3.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

There is also a Little Golden book for fans of Frozen, the 2013 hit that showed how little girls are more than princesses. The book, bearing the title of the film, is also available on Amazon for $2.11.

Disney Frozen Little Golden Book

Disney Frozen Little Golden Book Golden/Disney

In this story, Anna and Elsa continue their adventure to save the frozen kingdom of Arendelle and bond through the power of sisterhood.

Disney Frozen 2.11 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Here are the best children’s books starring boys of color.