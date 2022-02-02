Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Launch Kids’ Clothing Line Inspired By Daughter Kaavia

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have teamed up with clothing brand Janie and Jack to launch a kids’ clothing line inspired by their 3-year-old daughter Kaavia.

On Wednesday, the brand announced the 41-piece collaboration, titled Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack, which reflects the little girl’s “Word of Joy Imagined” in sizes ranging from 6 months to 18 years and priced from $10.50 to $74.00. Aside from adorable pieces such as halter top rompers, French terry cloth shorts, and braided sandals, the line includes “BFF sets” to reflect the close friendship between Kaavia and her model pal Crosby Sparrow, 3, who also stars in the campaign.

“For us, having a collection like this, we just try to look at Kaavia’s life. We say, ‘Okay, what does Kaavia do? Let’s try to go there,'” the retired NBA player told Today.

“We were taking from her [Kaavia] life, her interests, her friendships, the joys that she has and things that she’s into it,” Union told WWD. “What does it mean to be a young Black girl in the world where everything is a possibility? We wanted to create this joy and magic that includes everyone. What could that look like?”

And with Kaavia attending school, the couple had practicality in mind. “She has to be able to get it on and off, and if she can’t get the attention of her teacher, we need to make sure her clothes don’t lend themselves to accidents,” added Union.

Sounds like a win-win for everyone! Here are a few pieces from the oh-so-cute line.

Kaavia James Floral Block Print Top — $44

Kaavia James Floral Block Print Top Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack/Janie and Jack

This blue floral block top is made from Cotton Batiste and can be paired with matching offerings from the line: a skirt ($46), a two-piece swimsuit ($49), or a swim head wrap ($26.50).

Kaavia James Rainbow Striped Dress — $74

Kaavia James Rainbow Striped Dress. Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack/Janie and Jack

Colors and stripes make this dress super eye-catching and the tiered ruffles fit any princess.

Kaavia James Tangerine Halter Terry Romper — $56

Kaavia James Striped Halter Terry Romper Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack/Janie and Jack

The citrus romper, made of cotton and polyester terry cloth, will brighten anyone’s day. While the elasticized waistband ensures comfiness and the front pockets can hold small toys.

