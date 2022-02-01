Tom Brady Plans to Fully Embrace Dad Life After Retirement: ‘My Kids Deserve What They Need From Me’

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL for the best reason ever: to spend more time with his kids! The quarterback announced his retirement on Instagram today, to which he thanked his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their kids Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, as well as his son John “Jack” Edward, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan, saying, “Our family is my greatest achievement.”

In the post, Brady wrote: “To my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

In his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go!, Brady opened up about his plans to fully embrace dad life and “spend more time with my family and spend some time with my kids.”

He called his wife and kids his “biggest supporters,” adding Bündchen “deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad,” as reported by PEOPLE.

“I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, ’cause they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do,” he said in the podcast interview. “I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

Brady began playing in the NFL in 2000, where he spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and won six Super Bowls. He then played two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the team to a Super Bowl win in 2021. He is just one of many celebrity dads deciding to retire or pause their careers to spend time with their kids, which is such a refreshing trend to see!

Although Bündchen hasn’t officially made a statement about Brady’s retirement, it’s easy to see she’s excited about spending more time with her husband and their kids. On Jan. 17, she posted a video to Instagram filled with pictures and videos of her family, adventures, and animals, with text over the video that read: “life is precious,” “you need to do everything with love and passion,” and “enjoy all the years you have left.” At the time, Brady commented on the video, saying “So true. Your family loves you soooo much” with two heart emojis.

Parents know better than anyone how quickly the years pass by. We are so happy for Brady on his retirement and desire to spend more time with his family. It truly is the most important thing!