Kristen Bell’s 7-Year-Old Daughter is Asking Her the Tough Questions

Kristen Bell may be cracking us up with her fake British accent and never-ending supply of casserole dishes as Anna in the new Netflix series, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, but she’s not the only one in the family with a funny bone. Her 7-year-old daughter, Delta, recently stumped the actress when she asked Bell to prove she wasn’t a zombie.

On yesterday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bell shared the hilarious story: “She said, ‘How do I know you’re my real mom?’” Bell said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know any other way to prove it to you other than like, you lived in my body, I can show you the DNA proof.”

Her daughter responded, “How do I know you’re not really a zombie, and you’re gonna peel my mom’s face off and prove that you’re a zombie?” Bell was laughing when she added, “I couldn’t prove that that wouldn’t happen. I was really stumped.”

Bell, who also shares daughter Lincoln, 8, with husband Dax Shepard, also said she had an accident recently that really made Delta think she was a zombie.

“I went to kiss [my kids] goodnight, and I went bam right into this antique hard chair,” she said. “It bruised and I thought I had broken my nose. I’ve never experienced that feeling before because it was pitch black and it felt like someone, out of nowhere, just smacked me in the face with a two-by-four. And then I had this big bruise, and my nose was swollen. Then the next morning she was like, ‘I knew it.’ She thought Bell that this was the zombie coming out.”

Also in the interview, Bell said of her daughters: “They are wonderful. They are at the age where they have so many thoughts and opinions and it’s like shocking and great.”

Bell and Shepard, Hello Bello founders, have opened up about their relatable parenting moments over the years, like their potty training woes and their home-schooling challenges. Last December, Bell told SheKnows that she gave up the stress of a perfect holiday season, which made everything “so much better and so much more fun.” Letting things go and going with the flow, even when your kids accuse you of being a zombie? Sounds like perfect parenting advice to us!

Check out these cute graphic diapers!