Netflix Jr. is Launching a Free Kids’ Magazine — Here’s How to Get Your Subscription

As someone who grew up reading Highlights for Children and National Geographic Kids, Netflix’s latest announcement had me jumping out of my chair in excitement. The streaming service announced they are launching a free Netflix Jr. Magazine, geared toward preschoolers, set to release this spring.

“It’s an actual, physical magazine your kids can hold in their hands — full of games, stories, activities — everything you need to share in the fun of your child’s favorite Netflix characters,” said a statement on the company’s website.

Netflix worked with a preschool childhood development expert to create a fun magazine of activities your little ones will love. “We hope the magazine will provide new ways to share in the fun of your child’s favorite Netflix show and characters,” added the statement. Plus, what kid doesn’t love getting something special in the mail?

This is all part of Netflix’s expanded kids’ content. On Jan. 24, 2022, Netflix Jr. launched the Bedtime Stories with Netflix Jr. podcast, designed to help kids fall asleep to the voices of their favorite characters. The first collection of stories are about 10 to 15 minutes each and feature characters from StoryBots, Chip and Potato, Super Monsters, StarBeam, Ada Twist, Scientist, Ridley Jones, Trash Truck, and Go! Go! Cory Carson. These are available now!

To subscribe to the free Netflix Jr. Magazine, simply go to NetflixJr.com/subscribe and fill out the form. Parents will have to include their birthdate, name, email, address, and phone number, and agree to the Terms and Conditions. The magazine doesn’t release until spring, and will only be available while supplies last, so subscribe now and get a jump on it.

I can’t wait for my 3- and 4-year-olds to fall in love with a kids’ magazine like I did when I was younger! Plus, anything that will keep them entertained without screens is a huge bonus!

