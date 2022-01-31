Will and Kate Have Found ‘The Perfect Place’ to Raise Their Brood: the ‘Burbs

As one of the most famous families on the planet, it’s understandable that Kate Middleton and Prince William are hoping to protect their three children and help give them as much normalcy as possible as they grow up. A royal source just revealed one of the ways they plan to do so, and it reportedly involves a big move to the ‘burbs.

According to the Telegraph, the royal couple plans to “move to Berkshire and start a quiet life in the country,” noting that at “this stage in their life suburbia makes perfect sense.” In case you’re not up on your royal residences, they currently split their time between two primary residences: Kensington Palace in London and their weekend home in the country, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. (Casual!)

But it seems they’re eyeing the southeastern county in their native country as a new stomping ground for their family, including Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, calling it the “perfect place” to raise their trio. In fact, the couple already has multiple ties to Berkshire, and they’ve even already got a specific home in mind, according to the Daily Mail.

Berkshire is much closer to Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth has been stationed since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Since it’s expected that William will step further into royal duties in the coming years, it makes sense why they’d want to be closer to Her Majesty at this time. It’s also is much closer to where Middleton’s family (including her parents and siblings, Pippa and James) live, no doubt making it easier for her side to spend quality time with them.

Lastly, it’s closer to London than their current weekend digs at Anmer Hall, cutting down on the overall commute time (yes, royals commute just like you… except theirs comes with a police escort).

As for the specific location they’re setting sights on? It’s called Fort Belvedere, an an 18th century property with rich royal history that includes cushy modern creature comforts such as a swimming pool, a tennis court, and stables within its grounds. No word on when the family will be packing boxes, but it certainly sounds like their new digs will be exquisite.

See the meaning of our favorite royal baby names from around the world.