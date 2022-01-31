Mindy Kaling Gushes Over Her Kids’ Reaction to Seeing Snow for the First Time: ‘It’s Such a Powerful Feeling I Want to Cry’

Even though Mindy Kaling is raising her two children in California, she calls Cambridge, Massachusetts home. During a recent visit to her home state, Kaling ended up getting stuck as a massive snowstorm hit the Northeast, but the delay turned out to be an unexpectedly emotional one as her kids got to see snow for the very first time — an experience the actress called “so beautiful” in a touching Instagram post.

Kaling shared snaps of daughter Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 1, all bundled up in their colorful winter gear and having a blast during their very first snow day. She shared a photo as the white stuff was coming down and a video of Katherine trudging through the snow in her boots, reflecting on the “joy” of the moment — as well as her kids getting to visit her home state for the first time — in her caption.

“The upside of this nor’easter is that my kids got to see snow and be in my home state for the first time,” she wrote. “They could hardly believe it. I sound like a bad greeting card, but it’s so beautiful seeing experiences from my own childhood through their eyes. The joy, the surprise. Sometimes it’s such a powerful feeling I want to cry. So yeah, I’m just that weird emotional Indian woman lugging a sled up the hill.”

Kaling also took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie outside as she was enjoying the snow, captioning the shot, “Ms. Blizz ’22.”

It seems she enjoyed an extended stay in Massachusetts, sharing another video of the snow-covered outdoors to her Instagram Stories a day later. Here’s hoping that she and her little ones enjoyed their unexpected snow days and return home to sunny California safely.