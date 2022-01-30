New Parents John Mulaney & Olivia Munn Finally Showed Baby Malcolm His SNL Uncle in Adorable Video

New parents John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have been posting adorable selfies with their two-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. But this time, the internet is freaking out over a video of baby Malcolm with his SNL star uncle, Pete Davidson.

On Jan 29, Davidson posted a 10-second video of him and Baby Malcolm with the caption, “baby malcolm and uncle peetah,” along with tagging Mulaney.

In the video, we see Davidson holding two-month-old Malcolm, aww-ing at him when he made a little hiccup sound. In true Davidson fashion, he had to crack a joke, saying “Babies are all head… They’re like all head” — which, of course, was met with laughs from the proud new parents.

Shockingly enough, Davidson and Mulaney have been good friends for years now, even doing a little comedy tour towards the beginning of their friendship called Sundays With Pete & John. Along with that, they’ve bonded over their time on SNL, rehabilitation, and just being comedic goofballs with one another, according to Nicki Swift. So it’s not that shocking that Davidson is now Uncle Peter to Mulaney and Munn’s growing boy.

Baby Malcolm was born on Nov 24, 2021, and despite only being two months old, many people have been iffy about the little family. It’s gotten so bad that whenever either Munn or Mulaney post a picture of Malcolm, they have to limit or block comments on Instagram.

Mulaney shocked the world at the beginning of 2021 by suddenly announcing both his separation from his wife of seven years Anna-Marie Tendler and, within a few weeks, his new relationship with actress Olivia Munn. A lot of people found the news not only shocking but a little suspicious. Then Mulaney announced that he and Munn were expecting their first child together back in Sept 2021.

Since then, Munn and Mulaney have been posting adorable selfies with Malcolm since he was welcomed into the world.

