This Amazon-Favorite Multi-Purpose Pregnancy Pillow Has Over 40,000 Positive Reviews & It’s Over 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are that one of your mommy friends has told you to invest in a pregnancy pillow, that they couldn’t live without one during their pregnancy. If you’ve been on the edge of getting one, now’s your chance to get a bestselling pregnancy pillow on the cheaper end.

Dubbed the “Ultimate Pregnancy Pillow,” the PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow has been a holy grail for tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers, providing comfort and support for expecting mamas. Not only does it provide comfort and support, but this versatile pillow is also extremely adjustable: able to bend in any form for any expecting mom to be comfy 24/7.

And it doesn’t have to be just for expecting mamas — this can be a splendid gift for anyone in your family in need of extra comfort and support.

Courtesy of PharMeDoc PharMeDoc.

PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow $36.50, originally $89.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

As we said, the PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow is a go-to for people looking for comfort and support. From extra support on your back, hips, knees, neck, or head to helping ease third-trimester pains, this pillow will help you settle in for both the day and night.

Something to keep in mind is that PharMeDoc has multiple models. The one at 59 percent off is a mint green pillow not available through Prime. If you’re more comfortable using Prime, there are seven other colors a couple of which use a cooling cover.

The multi-purpose pillow has over 47,000 reviews, averaging 4.6 stars out of five stars. The top review said, “buyers beware” elaborating by saying, “If you are a pregnant woman, you will immediately fall in love with this pillow. It is soft, supportive, and of great quality. You will be toting it everywhere with you and likely unable to sleep without it. I cannot think of anything I have bought my wife that she enjoys more than this particular pillow.”

Celebrate the beauty of different breastfeeding journeys through these photographs.