Bindi Irwin’s Newest Video of Grace Warrior Has Fans Fawning Over Her Adorable New Pose

Bindi Irwin has blessed our Instagram timelines yet again with a Grace Warrior video. On Jan 28, Bindi posted a video of Grace Warrior with the caption, “My sunshine (and her leaf)” with the song “You Are My Sunshine” by The Hound + The Fox. Now we love whenever Bindi posts a video of her 10-month-old daughter, but fans are especially freaking out over her newest pose: with her little ankles crossed.

In the video, we see Grace Warrior sitting in a field with an adorable blue and pink ensemble. While she’s sucking on her Binky, she has her ankles crossed (which made our hearts explode) and is very fascinated by both her mama and a leaf — which, in her defense, is a pretty leaf.

Commenters, like us, have been losing it over her new pose. Better known for her iconic tongue poking out snapshots or poking their camera, we love seeing Grace Warrior as much as we can. One comment said, “Her ankles crossed is the cutest thing!!!!” and “The little leg cross!” — so it’s clear we’re not the only ones freaking out.

Grace Warrior is now a little over 10-months-old, with her first birthday on March 25th being right around the corner — along with Bindi and Chandler Powell’s second wedding anniversary.

In case you didn’t know, the Irwin-Powell family is magical, so much so that exactly one year to the day, only around five minutes apart, they both said their wedding vows in 2020 and welcomed Bindi in 2021 on March 25. And we can’t wait to see what March 25, 2022, brings them.

