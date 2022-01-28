Bob Saget’s Daughter Posted a Heart-Wrenching Tribute To Her Dad — Now We’re Crying

In the weeks since his untimely death at the age of 65, famous friends and fans from around the world have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late Bob Saget. Among the silly stories and sweet memories shared sits one common theme: how Saget made sure to tell every person he loved just how much he loved them every chance he got, an important quality his daughter Lara is opening up about in a touching tribute to her dad on Instagram.

Sharing a gorgeous black-and-white childhood photo of herself nose-to-nose with her dear old dad, the 32-year-old shared a message directed “to anyone afraid to love,” inspired by the Full House alum’s famously enormous capacity to spread love in ways big and small.

“Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts,” she began. “My dad loved with everything he had.

He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body. Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest. With love ❤️.”

Even though he’s of course fondly remembered for his incredible TV and stand-up comedy legacy, it seems Bob’s loved ones will most remember his unfailing commitment to letting those around him know how much they meant to him. In an equally touching Instagram tribute to her fictional TV dad, Jodie Sweetin wrote, “we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you.’ Every time we talked, there were at least 3 or 4 exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more…'”

His longtime pal John Mayer echoed those sentiments on Instagram too, writing, “My brother Bob was a force of nature; a big tall love monster who would hug me and rest his head on my shoulder. His love for those around him was always accounted for.”

Even though it still stings knowing he’s not here to continue spreading all that goodness around, it’s clear that the best way to honor Bob is simply by letting loved ones in your life know how much they mean to you while you still can.

