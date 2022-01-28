Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Trying To Regulate Prince George’s Screen Time, and it’s Totally Relatable

You might think you have little in common with the royals, but based on Prince William’s latest admission about Prince George, it’s clear that royal parents are just like the rest of us. During a recent visit to the London headquarters of BAFTA (the British Academy of Film and Television Arts), William admitted it’s getting tougher for he and wife Kate Middleton to limit screen time among the couple’s three children, especially with their eldest son, Prince George, who fancies himself a mini gamer already.

The Duke of Cambridge, who has served as the president of BAFTA since 2010, was on hand to learn about the organization’s efforts to support young creative artists in their careers. During a chat with a young gaming enthusiast at the event, the dad of three shared that the couple are “trying to regulate their gaming, that’s the thing at the moment,” speaking of his trio, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

Prince William has a go at a developmental video game while visiting BAFTA HQ, explaining that both he and Prince George "love games" but is making sure to limit his children's screentime. 👾 pic.twitter.com/lJBloNTUJG — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) January 28, 2022

But it’s Prince George who is already developing a love of gaming, according to William. “We watch their screen time, you have to be careful about that,” he said, adding, “They do definitely like gaming, they’re fascinated by that. George particularly, he’s more interested in it. The other two are a bit too small, but they love the films. All that is creative. I adore film and gaming as well, I’m trying to get the next generation interested in it.”

In fact, it seems that Middleton is very strict about screen time, at least according to one royal source who told OK! Magazine that the couple planned to give their kids “practical” gifts instead of tech-related ones for Christmas. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told the magazine, “George enjoys his iPad at school, both he and Charlotte are quite tech-savvy, and, like most children, there probably are technical gadgets and such like on their wish list. If it is something that happens to be a computer game or something like that, then they are cautious of screen time, so it could be a more practical gift.”

She added, “Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum. [The family has] got climbing frames, swings, and a pond, and each of the children are in charge of their own little patch of the kitchen garden.”

The TL;DR here? Royal parents face the same struggles against the allure of screens that you do, so don’t feel guilty, because we’re all truly just trying our best to win the battle.