Bindi Irwin Shares Resemblances Between Daughter Grace and Her ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Grandpa

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s daughter, Grace Warrior, is such a cute baby — have you seen her 10-month-old photo shoot? Adorable! — and is already having a blast playing with animals at the Australia Zoo. She may not have celebrated her first birthday yet, but she is already showing off one more special trait: her resemblance to her famous grandpa, the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Wednesday, Bindi and her mom, Terri Irwin, shared how the sweet little girl reminds them of Steve, who died in 2006.

“I think she’s got that determination that Steve had and that connection with wildlife,” Terri says of her granddaughter. “Because it is weird to see animals just gravitate to her. So she’ll go out in the morning in the stroller, and all the kangaroos just gather around her like they’re having a meeting.” Back in Nov. 2021, Powell posted that Grace joined the “kangaroo mob” with a cute photo of kangaroos surrounding her at the zoo. It sounds like this is a regular occurrence, which is just so cute!

Terri continued, “Oh my word, the koalas…literally climb out of their trees to come see her,” with Bindi adding that Grace is a “risk taker” by trying to reach out and touch the koalas. Can you imagine? That sounds so amazing — and is truly a reflection of her grandpa’s (and the whole family’s!) animal-loving spirit.

Right now, Grace’s best friend is “an Aldabra tortoise,” according to Bindi. “His name is Igloo and, no joke, he comes up to here on me, like up to my waist,” she told ET. “He’s massive and the cutest. When he sees Grace, he runs across his paddock, which is huge. If you’re a tortoise, you can’t really run very fast, but he does his best, runs across the paddock to see her and just sits. She tries to pat him, and she just ends up kind of like hitting him on the head.” She added, “They love each other! It’s the funniest thing you’ve ever seen. I love that my daughter’s best friend is a tortoise.”

Of course, Grace also looks up to her amazing mom and grandma. On Jan. 15, Bindi posted a sweet photo of the three generation of women with the caption: “My sweet mama and Grace’s incredible Bunny. Thank you for always being there for us. Your advice and encouragement when I need it (even in the middle of the night) means more to me than you’ll ever know. I love you with all my heart.”

You can see even more of Grace and the whole family by tuning into season 4 of Crikey! It’s the Irwins, which airs on Animal Planet and streams on Discovery+. Terri told ET that this season is a “tribute to Steve.”

“We did have a beautiful experience at the zoo, where we have the biggest animal move ever and then a special dedication to Grace,” she said. “There’s some really unique moments and I think it’s a tribute to Steve. It’s a tribute to his legacy. It’s important that the beat goes on, and we love sharing our lives because conservation isn’t just what we do, it defines who we are and it kind of encourages, I hope, everyone to make it part of your life, you know?”

Steve would be so proud of the way his granddaughter and family is carrying on his legacy and spreading awareness about animals!

