David Beckham’s Reaction to Daughter’s First Crush is Peak Girl Dad

Valentine’s Day is coming up, a holiday filled with love, romance, and sometimes heartbreak — like when you realize you might not be your kid’s number one this year. Just ask David Beckham, whose daughter, Harper Seven, 10, recently told him that she had her first crush. Like any caring girl dad, Beckham was, understandably, a little upset.

On Wednesday, Beckham posted a black-and-white selfie to Instagram, where he looked more than a little upset staring just beyond the camera. He captioned it, “Roses are red [rose emoji] Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this daddy’s face [angry face emojis] but it’s ok she said daddy you are my only valentine [red heart emoji].”

Many fans commented with laughing face emojis and hand clapping to show support for this relatable dad moment.

Harper is Beckham’s youngest child and only daughter — he also has Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, with wife Victoria Beckham — so it’s understandable he’s a little protective of her. The two seem to have such a sweet relationship, with Beckham posting two photos of a walk on Jan. 14 with the caption “Daddy & Princess Leia had a lovely walk this morning.” The photos showed the two smiling at the camera and sharing a quick peck on the lips (something that many people in the comments attacked him for, but others praised as a sweet example of “father love”).

Over the holidays, he also shared pictures of fun family nights and the whole family dressed up in front of a Christmas tree.

Every little girl would be lucky to have a dad like Beckham, who obviously cares about his daughter (and all his kids) very much. She’s lucky to have him as her Valentine — even if he does have to share the spotlight a little bit with her new crush.

