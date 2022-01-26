Julia Stiles is a Mom Times Two, Welcoming Baby Arlo with Husband Preston J. Cook

Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook are about to get a whole lot busier now that they’re the proud parents of two!

The couple recently welcomed their second child, Arlo, officially announcing the happy arrival via Stiles’ Instagram on Wednesday. “Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! ✨ The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be,” the second-time new mom captioned a photo of possibly the cutest thing in the entire world: wrinkly little newborn feet.

Apparently, though, not everybody is as thrilled as we are at little Arlo’s grand entrance. It seems that to the couple’s 4-year-old son, Strummer Newcomb, this whole “big brother” thing might be more than a minor inconvenience.

“Scroll Forward to see how my 4 year old is taking it…” Stiles wrote on the Instagram post, and then added this picture that literally anyone who’s ever met a P.O.’ed preschooler can relate to. We’re not sure exactly what’s drawn on that seat, but it looks angry.

Credit: Julia Stiles/Instagram

Stiles has been married to Cook since 2017, when she was eight months pregnant with Strummer — an event also confirmed on Instagram (we’re sensing a theme) with a sweet photo of her new husband’s hand resting on her lace-clad baby bump.

Congratulations to Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook! Here’s hoping for blissful baby days ahead … and don’t worry, big brother Strummer will come around. We aren’t sure about the fate of that toilet, though.

