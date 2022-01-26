Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Motherhood Identity Project
Hilary Duff Hilariously Compares Daughter Mae to This ‘Rugrats’ Icon and We Can’t Unsee It

As a bona fide icon for millennials herself, Hilary Duff knows a thing or two about nostalgia for beloved TV shows from our childhoods. She just showed off her baby daughter Mae’s hilarious Rugrats-inspired hairstyle, and even though ’90s styles have been all the rage for the past several years, we’re not sure if this look in particular is going to catch on among the one-year-old and up set.

Duff shared a side-by-side shot of Mae, whom she welcomed with husband Matthew Koma last March, on Instagram alongside Cynthia — the cartoon doll famously owned by Angelica on the hit Nickelodeon series. Meant to be a parody of that other iconic doll, Cynthia is known for having a slightly unconventional hairstyle, as she rocks a mostly bald look save for four bunches of hair on the sides of her head and three long strands sticking out somewhere in between.

Mae looks downright adorable in her hilarious — yet likely unintentional — homage to Cynthia, which fans of the cartoon classic know was likely created at the hands of the devious Angelica herself. “Long live Angelica’s doll Cynthia .. that cut was savage. Angelica, you and your doll always scared me buuut you WERE queen 🙌🏼,” wrote Duff in the caption of her post, which also included a shot of Cynthia in her box pre-haircut.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to laugh at the reference, with one writing, “To know that Hilary was/is also a Rugrats fan warms my heart 💜.” Others pointed to the lyrics from Cynthia’s famous workout tape, writing, “🎶 Cynthia she’s a really cool dancer Cynthia boogie to the groove now 🎶.”

Of course, one of the many joys of having toddlers is getting to have just a little fun at their expense, and it’s impossible to deny how cute baby Mae looks with her trio of mini ponytails. She really is too cute for words!

