Kanye Takes Issue With Kim’s Parenting Decisions in a Scathing Interview

Kanye West is not happy with the way he believes he’s being treated by his ex, Kim Kardashian. In a scathing interview with Hollywood Unlocked released yesterday, West — who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian — went off about Kardashian’s parenting, again. During the interview, he claimed security stopped him from picking up his kids and from going inside Kardashian’s house, which West claims is just another example of Kardashian “trying to antagonize me.”

In the interview, West details the story: “It’s 3 a.m., I just got off the phone with my cousins, who I directed to sit down and meet with Kim, because — earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate,” he said. “So, at that point, security was between me and my children and that’s what was not finna happen.”

West claims he didn’t want to argue at the time, so he “just chilled” and “took my kids to school.” But when he brought his kids home to Kardashian’s house, he couldn’t go inside. “North is like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something,’ and it’s like, ‘oh, Daddy can’t come inside,’ but that hadn’t been defined.”

He claims that Pete Davidson — who has been getting pretty serious with Kardashian over the last few months — was visiting, and that’s why West wasn’t allowed in. “I’m hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to,” West said in the interview. “And that’s where I call my cousins…my cousins had two directives. I said, ‘I want you to go and talk to Kim because I don’t want to talk to her and get into an argument’…Tell her, ‘security not finna be between me and my kids’ and also tell her, ‘don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok or don’t have her on TikTok at all if I don’t approve that.’ And I said it after that was done without me knowing, and then it happened again.”

West is referring to North’s TikTok account, @kimandnorth, which features cute videos of North including makeup tutorials. West feels he isn’t being listened to, and claims Kardashian is trying to create “this crazy narrative.”

“So, I feel like it’s some poking-the-bear, trying to antagonize me or create this crazy narrative,” West said. “Because to say someone is crazy, they’re trying to take the power away and do anything to get people to not pay attention to me.”

Later, he complained that he didn’t like their current custody agreement, saying, “Any time there’s any form of separation there’s no such thing as 50-50 male-female custody, the American mindset is like there’s a 99% female custody. Only time there’s male custody is if males got 100% custody.”

Kardashian naturally had feelings about this interview, which she reportedly knew about ahead of time. A source told PEOPLE on Jan. 15 that while many of West’s claims in the interview are “false,” West was in fact “not allowed inside” the star’s home that day, adding that security “didn’t stop him from seeing the kids, picking them up or dropping them off.”

“He just can no longer walk inside her home without her permission,” the source said, adding that Kardashian “has a right to privacy and is trying to set healthy boundaries.”

The source said that Kardashian “only wants to protect her children and ensure they have a great relationship with both parents,” and that West’s decision to discuss personal business is “upsetting.”

“Kim wants the children to have a strong relationship with both parents and for him to respect the boundaries and structure she has put in place for them to have some predictability and consistency with their schedule,” added the source.

Complaining about Kardashian’s parenting is becoming a pattern for West, who went on Instagram Jan. 15 to accuse the Kardashian family of not inviting him to Chicago’s birthday party. He also rapped about not liking Kardashian’s use of nannies with their four kids in his new song, “Eazy.”

It sounds like the two need to have a serious conversation (with a mediator!) about boundaries, rules, and coparenting before things get even messier.

