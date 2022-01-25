Tori Spelling is One Proud Mama Showing Off Daughter Stella’s Latest Photo Shoot

Taking pictures of your kids never gets old — it’s how we capture our kids’ latest milestones and show them off for the world! Tori Spelling understands! She posted gorgeous photos of her daughter Stella, 13, on Instagram yesterday, showing off just how proud a mama she is.

“My gorgeous talented girl,” wrote Spelling in the caption. “She did her own amazing eye makeup and hair. Mom was just the photographer.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress posted five headshots of her daughter wearing a silky white camisole, with blonde hair teased and falling to her shoulders. Her eyes are the most striking part — covered in glamorous lime green eyeshadow and dotted along the lash line and beyond with sparkling rhinestones. Some of the shots show Stella’s pretty multi-colored nails and diamond Chanel earrings. She looks stunning.

Many fans commented on the post, saying “Talented & beautiful,” “So pretty wow!”, “She truly is gorgeous. Luv her makeup,” and “Beautiful like her momma!” among others.

Spelling is also mom to Liam, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, with husband Dean McDermott. This isn’t the first time Spelling has bragged about her kids. On Thanksgiving, she posted a sweet photo of herself and two daughters, writing “Three empowered females cooking, cheering, and chatting.”

She also posted a photo of all five kids in January, covered in snow in Lake Arrowhead Village, California, the same spot she’s taken a group photo every year for the past 13 years. It’s easy to see how proud Spelling is of her entire family!

