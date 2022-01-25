Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Daughter Grace is 10 Months Old — And Had the Cutest Photo Shoot to Celebrate

Ten months old and cuter than ever, Grace Warrior is playing with bubbles on Instagram and making us smile in new pictures posted by her parents, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell. In honor of turning 10 months old, Grace had the cutest photo shoot posted yesterday.

“Happy 10 months to our beautiful angel,” Irwin captioned the post, which features three adorable photos of the little girl. Grace is shown wearing a big pink bow, pink-and-white floral dress, and pink booties on a blanket outside. The first two shots show her tongue sticking out in concentration as she tries to pop a bubble, which is absolutely melting our hearts. The last picture is just Grace looking up at something on the other side of the camera (probably her happy parents), and smiling so big. She is just so cute!

Many fans commented on the photos, which were taken by Irwin’s brother, Robert Irwin. One said, “Oh the bubbles, how wonderful. They never cease to hold wonder and it’s written all over Grace’s face.” Another said, “Tongue out and always smiling. What a gorgeous little girl Grace Warrior is. My goodness she’s photogenic.” Even the Animal Planet account commented, saying, “so much joy in these photos” with a heart emoji.

Want even more photos of Grace? Irwin added a few more snapshots to her Instagram Story yesterday, showing Grace standing up with the help of her mom’s outstretched hand (you can see Irwin’s pretty tattoo!). There’s also one of Grace smiling up at her dad.

Earlier Monday, Irwin posted a selfie of herself, Powell, Robert Irwin with a camera, and Grace in a stroller with the caption, “Grace’s hat string is a tiny moustache in this photo, and I love it.” It looks like the family was on their way for the photo shoot, which turned out so great.

Grace Warrior is such a pretty, happy baby! We love seeing all her adorable photos.

