John Stamos’ Son Billy, 3, Hilariously Interrupting Story Time Melts Dad’s Heart — and It’ll Melt Yours Too

There are few celebrity dads on the block that are cooler than John Stamos, but even he can’t keep his cool when it comes to the utter delight and joy of toddler giggles. Stamos just shared the sweetest video of his recent story time adventures with Billy, his 3-year-old son, and the Full House alum can’t help but melt over his little one’s silly interruptions.

In the clip, shared by Stamos to Instagram Stories, the actor is posing alongside Billy. Stamos begins to say, “OK, here’s the story, son, once upon a…” before Billy interrupts with a gigantic shout, making his dad yelp in fake surprise — which then elicited giggles aplenty in Billy. Stamos then attempts to tell the story again with the same result, patting his son’s head and laughing, “Come on, man, I’m trying to tell you a story. Quietly. Once upon a time…” as he interrupts again, with Stamos jumping back in fake shock.

He captioned the video, “My heart,” with parents everywhere surely relating to those small sweet moments spent with little ones that seem to pass so quickly.

Stamos shares Billy with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, and the two welcomed their firstborn back in April 2018. Since then, the couple has shared glimpses of Billy (named after Stamos’ beloved late father) on social media, and it’s clear the 58-year-old is loving life as a dad these days.

In recent weeks, Stamos has been open about the loss of his best friend and longtime co-star Bob Saget, paying tribute to the beloved late actor in a poignant eulogy shared at his memorial service. Stamos told the crowd that “Bob loved with everything he had,” adding, “Billy will grow up with that depth of love for the rest of his life.”

“I pray that Billy will someday have a friend like I had in Bob,” he shared, noting that after he learned of Saget’s death, “I grabbed Billy, held on to him as tight as I could and told him how much I loved him. We don’t do justice to Bob’s legacy without remembering to hold those we love as close as we can and telling them what we feel about them every day.”