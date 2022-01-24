Olivia Munn Reveals the Sweet Gesture That Made Her Feel ‘A Little Less Postpartum’

All parents know that the first weeks and months after welcoming baby can be a harried adventure leaving little time for adequate sleep, let alone relaxing self-care. New mama Olivia Munn just shared the sweet surprise gesture given to her by her longtime hair stylist, and it’s exactly the postpartum care that provides a nice little boost when you’ve been living in PJs and a robe for weeks on end.

Munn shared a selfie holding her newborn son, Malcolm Hiệp, whom she welcomed with boyfriend John Mulaney in late November. Also in the photo is Los Angeles-based stylist Kiley Fitzgerald, who stopped by to surprise the actress and give her strands some much-deserved TLC.

In her caption, Munn wrote, “When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you’re in your robe and not going anywhere. Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less post partum. ILYSM! 💜💜”

Plenty of fellow moms and Munn’s famous friends took to the comments section to share their support for the first-time mama. “Oh mommy ❤️ the best to be in that baby space 🙏,” wrote Kate Hudson, while Kimberly Williams-Paisley added an enthusiastic “YAY!!” NBC News correspondent Vicky Nguyen wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ first 6 months is super hard so give yourself grace and accept all the help and companionship.”

Since announcing baby Malcolm’s arrival in December, the 41-year-old has been candid about her postpartum experiences, such as her breastfeeding struggles due to low milk supply. Becoming a new parent is undoubtedly one of the toughest experiences out there, but celebs like MUnn being so open surely helps other new moms feel less alone in what they might be going through. Here’s hoping Munn enjoyed some much-deserved “me time” with her pal.

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies.